Company starts GoFundMe for Kelowna employee injured in hit-and-run

The man was cycling July 28 in Kelowna when he was struck

An image of Cylie shared on the GoFundMe. (GoFundMe)

A Kelowna pool company is fundraising for one of its staff as he fights for his life at Kelowna General Hospital.

A man identified in a GoFundMe as Cylie was said to be riding his bike on July 28 when he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

Cylie’s employer, Hampton Pools and Landscape, opened the fundraiser with a goal of $10,000 to help Cylie with medical bills, rehabilitation and other living expenses.

The fundraiser states the man remains in hospital and was recently taken off life support, but has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

