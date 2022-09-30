Company reaches out to union in Central Okanagan transit dispute

The two sides are set to meet Oct. 4

A potential bus driver’s strike in the Central Okanagan may be averted at the last minute.

A post on Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1772 website, which represents transit drivers, says First Transit has reached out to ATU President Al Peressini and asked for a meeting for Oct. 4.

That is one day before a planned work stoppage by the union.

The post also says “although the union is not anticipating any change from the company’s last offer, we will be meeting with them in the hope that we can reach an agreement without having to proceed with a strike.”

The union has been using escalating job action over the last few weeks, including drivers refusing to wear uniforms, collect fares or work overtime hours.

Any work stoppage would not impact handyDART service, Route 90 UBCO/Vernon, or Route 70 Penticton/Kelowna.

Drivers have been without a contract since March this year. The last transit strike in the Central Okanagan was 2016.

