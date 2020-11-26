(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Company fined after worker falls through roof at Kelowna construction site

WorkSafeBC says no form of fall protection was used, resulting in serious injuries

A construction firm working in Kelowna has been fined by WorkSafeBC.

The company, Thane David of Spraytek Exteriors, was performing work at a hotel construction site, when a worker clearing debris from a pool roof fell about 19 feet through an opening.

The individual sustained serious injuries.

WorkSafeBC found that, at the time, the workers had not been using personal fall protection systems, and no other forms of fall protection were in place.

WorkSafeBC fined the firm $2,500, which was imposed Oct. 1, 2020.

The safety organization also determined that the workers were routinely working on a pool roof with a wall too low to be a guard rail, and on a scaffold at heights of up to 50 feet, all without the use of fall protection.

Also, the firm did not perform a hazard assessment of the roof, did not adequately orient its workers, did not have a written safe work procedures or fall protection plan in place, and did not take steps to correct behaviour that created risks for workers on site.

“The firm failed to ensure fall protection was used, a high-risk violation,” states WorkSafeBC in their report.

“In addition, the firm failed to ensure the health and safety of all workers at its worksite, and failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety. “

This company is one of 15 groups fined following construction site safety violations, this year.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Construction

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases
Next story
Professional athletes the main beneficiary of national interest exemptions at border

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Company fined after worker falls through roof at Kelowna construction site

WorkSafeBC says no form of fall protection was used, resulting in serious injuries

Glass of whiskey
UBCO substance use clinic goes virtual

The clinic is adapting the way it provides services as the pandemic continues

Loud beats reverberate through the room as Total Fitness Zumba class participants follow along to the instructor’s moves during a drop-in fundraiser for the Shannon Sharp Learning Circle to be constructed at Salmon Arm West School. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
City-run fitness classes paused in Vernon

Greater Vernon Recreation Services pauses play in wake of province’s new health orders

A new primary health clinic at the Okanagan Indian Band Health Centre is now providing members with doctors on reserve. (Stock photo)
New Okanagan Indian Band primary care clinic now accepting patients

The clinic is giving OKIB members access to doctors and nurses on reserve

Sylvia Showers of Lumby is one of the 35 artists featured at Artsolutely, the 15th annual sale at the Vernon Community Arts Centre on daily Nov. 28-Dec. 24. (Contributed)
Artsolutely makes shopping local easy in Vernon

15th annual event features 35 artists and runs for 27 days

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

The grey region of this chart shows the growth of untraced infection, due to lack of information on potential sources. With added staff and reorganization, the gap is stabilized, Dr. Bonnie Henry says. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases

People now notified of test results by text message

Fred Sasakamoose died on Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.
B.C. Indigenous hockey legend dies following COVID-19 complications

Fred Sasakamoose died at the age of 86

REN Energy will source waste wood from ATCO Wood Products and other forest companies, as well as brush piles, to create Renewable Natural Gas in a new facility planned for Park Siding just outside of Fruitvale. Townsman file photo.
Kelowna, Calgary energy companies design renewable gas plant near Trail

The new project is in Fruitvale, B.C. and builds on Canada’s green energy economy

Penticton's Courthouse. (File)
Six months jail for robbing Okanagan cannabis dispensary

After time served, the 29-year-old has another month in prison

A semi truck blocks a single lane of traffic on Highway 6 near Kalamalka Lake Road in Vernon Thursday, Nov. 26. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Semi truck blocking single lane near Vernon

Incident near Kalamalka Lake Road delays westbound traffic

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

COVID-19 signage outside the Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
22 COVID-19 cases reported in Revelstoke

Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement on Nov. 25

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read