Commuter collision slows traffic on Highway 97 in Kelowna

The roads are slick and icy on Monday, Nov. 7

A collision on Highway 97 near the turnoff to Old Vernon Road has slowed southbound commuter traffic to a crawl.

The incident occurred at approximately 8a.m. on Monday Nov. 7.

Drivers have reported to Capital News that the highway is icy and slippery.

Emergency vehicles and a tow truck responded to the collison.

It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

