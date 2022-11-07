Commuter collision slows traffic on Highway 97 in Kelowna

A collision on Highway 97 near the turnoff to Old Vernon Road has slowed southbound commuter traffic to a crawl.
The incident occurred at approximately 8a.m. on Monday Nov. 7.
Drivers have reported to Capital News that the highway is icy and slippery.
Emergency vehicles and a tow truck responded to the collison.
It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
