A Current Taxi and a car collided in the intersection at approximately 6 p.m.

A two-vehicle crash involving a Current Taxi has slowed commuter traffic along Harvey Avenue.

The t-bone collision in the intersection of Highway 97 and Dilworth Drive occurred at approximately 6p.m. on Jan. 18.

