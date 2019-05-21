Community survey coming to 1500 Lake Country residences

The last community survey was done in 2015

Residents in Lake Country are getting a chance to have some input on future decisions in the district.

A 28-question community survey will be sent to 1500 randomly selected households in the mail this week.

“Residents’ input on programs and services offered by the District of Lake Country will help the municipality make important decisions on future community investment,” said community development director, Mark Koch.

“The results of the community survey will also contribute to the District having a better understanding of the values and priorities of residents.”

READ MORE: More than 200 Okanagan kids set to take to the skies

READ MORE: Police dog helps track down car thief in Kelowna

Residents who submit the completed survey before the June 7 deadline will be entered to win one of three prizes.

  • Oyama Zipline family pack gift certificate valued at $400
  • Main Street gift certificate package valued at $100
  • Greet House $50 gift certificate

The last community survey from 2015 had a 40 per cent response rate, and the district is looking to receive at least 400 surveys this year.

“Council often gets the opportunity to hear from the community on very specific current issues, but in developing the 2019 community survey, it was important to them that it be kept concise yet broad enough to elicit feedback on a number of issues from roadways and transportation to recreational programs and facilities,” said Koch.

READ MORE: Reminder: recycle your plant pots

The survey will be available online and at Lake Country municipal hall for residents who wish to take the survey and were not randomly selected.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP continue to investigate fatal North Okanagan crash
Next story
Police dog helps track down car thief in Kelowna

Just Posted

Former Kelowna hockey player dies after battle with ALS

Mitch Wilson was born in Kelowna and was 57 when he died

Toddler sustains serious injuries after falling from Rutland balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment on May 18

Witness says Kelowna man on trial for murder admitted to the killing

Steven Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Bus pull returns to Kelowna with record 17 teams

Teams of eight people will pull a BC Transit bus for their community on May 25

Search for missing kayaker turned over to West Kelowna RCMP

A 71-year-old man’s kayak floated ashore on Friday

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

North Okanagan tests out two $10/day childcare sites

Katrine Conroy came to Vernon to tour universal child care prototype sites, including the one at Maven Lane

Okanagan medical cannabis shop shutting doors

Herb’s Health Centre has been operating without a city business licence for nearly a year

Bucking bulls return to Okanagan raceway Sunday

Bull Riders Canada returns to the South Okanagan with some of the top riders in Canada

Okanagan city to give out fines for sitting on sidewalk

Residents of Penticton will soon be fined for sitting or laying on sidewalks

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Most Read