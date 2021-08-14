Community of Eastgate ordered to evacuate due to Garrison Lake wildfire

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued an immediate evacuation order for properties near the Garrison Lake Fire.
If your property is on the below list, the RDOS has ordered you to evacuate immediately due to the immediate risk to life from the wildfire.
The list of properties is below:
All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services at ess.gov.bc.ca.
Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can.
If you require services or information, please contact the town of Princeton Emergency Support Services if you are unable to register online at 250-273-0143
If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support at 250-809-7152.
