Community hall, child care spaces break ground in Coldstream

Former site of Women’s Institute to house events up to 200 people and 84 child care spots

The new Coldstream Community Centre will include an 84-space child care facility at the former Women’s Institute location. (Illustration)

A space for kids, families and the community is ready to rise in Coldstream.

Construction on the Coldstream Community Hall and Childcare Facility is scheduled to begin in early February on the former site of the Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall.

The community hall will provide space for community and private events of up to 200 people while the child care facility, operated by Maven Lane, will create 84 spaces.

“This new community hall and childcare facility will meet Coldstream’s needs and be a community hub for people and families in the area for many years to come,” said Harwinder Sandhu, Vernon-Monashee MLA. “Together with the federal government, we are providing the support and funding smaller communities and rural areas need to address their unique infrastructure challenges.”

This new asset for the community is made possible thanks to federal and provincial grant funding totalling more than $5 million.

Just under $2.1 million of this funding is through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Rural and Northern Communities Program for the community hall portion of the project. The Childcare BC New Spaces Fund is providing $3 million for the child care portion of the project.

“The new Community Hall and Child Care Facility is a major step in the further development of our Town Centre area” Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick said. “The new hall will serve our community by providing a gathering space for decades to come and the childcare spaces in the new Coldstream facility will provide much needed support to families in our community. This is an exciting time for our community.”

Sawchuk Developments Co. Ltd. has been awarded the contract to construct the facilities.

