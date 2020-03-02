(needpix.com)

Community grieving death of Squamish toddler in parking lot crash: pastor

Girl, 2, was killed while walking with her mother

A spokesperson for the family of a toddler killed in a Squamish parking lot crash Friday said the community is focused on coming together to support the family.

Glenn Davies, the pastor for The Rock Church in Squamish, said the community is still reeling from Friday’s crash.

The crash took place in a grocery store parking lot around 6 p.m. Friday and killed a two-year-old girl who was walking through the parking lot with her mother. The family was part of The Rock Church, Davies said.

“At this point things are still in the hands of the coroner,” Davies told Black Press Media by phone.

“The family is struggling but the community has been amazing.”

Davies said the tragedy has led to an “outpouring of support” for the family. The mother, who was also hurt in the crash, has only minor injuries.

Mounties had said the driver is cooperating and Davies said that person is in his prayers, as are the first responders.

“It’s just all around a tragic situation for everyone involved.”

As of Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe for the family has raised $30,425 since it was created this weekend, far surpassing it’s original $10,000 goal.

Organizers said the money will help support the family by covering funeral expenses and lost wages.

The family’s names are not being released at this time.

READ MORE: Donations pour in for family of Squamish toddler killed in parking lot crash

READ MORE: Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Accused West Kelowna murderer didn’t know what homicide was: Mountie
Next story
Vernon cold murder case faces delay in Kelowna courts

Just Posted

Top employers give tips to succeed at Black Press Career Fair in Kelowna

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place Mar. 12. at the Rutland Soccer Dome

Vernon cold murder case faces delay in Kelowna courts

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s trial is expected to take up to eight weeks

Kelowna artist wants to celebrate women, unite community through exhibit

Ana Luyben’s exhibit will launch on Friday, Mar. 6

Kelowna dump truck crash possibly caused by medical event: RCMP

The dump truck driver, 60, was found unresponsive and pulled from the vehicle by passersby

RCMP nab thief involved in robbery at Kelowna airport

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

Travel, timeshare scams return to Better Business Bureau’s top 10 fraud list in 2019

Victims lost an average of $5,000 to travel, vacation or timeshare scams last year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

High-income tax bracket could deter doctors from settling in South Okanagan, say MLAs

Local MLAs say the introduction of a high-income tax in B.C. could… Continue reading

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Community grieving death of Squamish toddler in parking lot crash: pastor

Girl, 2, was killed while walking with her mother

Investor alert: Nearly half of B.C. young adults susceptible to the ‘trust trap’

British Columbia Securities Commission says ‘trust traps’ are questionable tips from friends or family

Victoria substitute teacher sentenced to eight years for sexual abuse of young boys

Harry Sadd, 73, abused some victims hundreds of times

U.S. death toll climbs to 6 as viral crisis eases in China

The disease also spread to ever more countries and world capitals

Most Read