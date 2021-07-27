Community fridge opening in Lake Country

Volunteers get a boost from district towards new initiative

The doors to food security are being opened.

Planning is underway to install a Lake Country community fridge, proposed for Winfield United Church, 3751 Woodsdale Rd.

“This is a brand new initiative,” volunteer Jackie Goode said. “We would like to build a mutual aid, 100 per cent volunteer-run community fridge and dry goods structure. Mutual aid is a form of solidarity-based support, in which communities unite against a common struggle, rather than leaving individuals to fend for themselves.”

Goode also volunteers with All Are Family Outreach Society (AAFO), which helps those in dire need from Armstrong to Kelowna.

AAFO previously had a centre in Lake Country where they provided food clothing and services but were displaced and haven’t been able to find a new home.

“But of course, the need still exists, especially because of people’s financial situations due to COVID-19 as well as high housing and renting prices,” Goode said. “Some of these individuals that need help need to make tough decisions on where to spend their money — rent, utilities or food.”

She has been in contact with Kelowna Community Fridge, which has been in place since April 2021 and “had great success.”

It’s expected the annual cost to operate the fridge will be $4,500, from Aug. 1, 2021, to July 31, 2022, which includes $3,000 in food purchases.

The District of Lake Country is providing $2,000 for the community fridge.

The district is also granting $5,000 to the Rotary Club for the museum annex upgrades, $2,000 to the Lake Country Pickleball Association for the bleachers and an entrance gate at Benchlands Park and $1,000 for the local tennis club for a storage shed at Woodsdale Park.

READ MORE: Okanagan outreach society in need of a new home

READ MORE: Okanagan charity donates $3,000 to support young families

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityHomeless