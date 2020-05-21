(Stock photo)

Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen announces funding for charities responding to COVID-19

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen will provide $149,000 to help local charities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement, made on May 21, is part of a new partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, funded through the federal government’s $350 million Emergency Community Support Fund.

This national effort aims to support vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is among community foundations across Canada that are taking part.

“This is a vital step in the fight against COVID-19,” said Sarah Trudeau, manager of grants and community initiatives with the community foundation. “Local charities and non-profit organizations have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most right now. This additional funding is a much-needed boost to their efforts. We’re looking forward to flowing funds quickly to ensure no one in our community is left behind.”

READ ALSO: Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen provides 10 bursaries

READ ALSO: Funding granted to COVID-19 projects in South Okanagan and Similkameen

The Emergency Community Support Fund was initially announced on April 21 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It is part of a series of emergency response measures by the federal government.

Starting on May 19, the community foundation has begun accepting applications for funding from qualified donees.

Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including to cover staffing or resource needs, purchase assistance and more. Funding will be issued on an ongoing basis through July 2020.

Charities and community organizations are invited to visit www.cfso.net for eligibility and application details.

“At Community Foundations of Canada, our purpose to ‘relentlessly pursue a future where everyone belongs’ has never felt more important than it does right now,” said Andrea Dicks, Community Foundations of Canada president.

“We’re grateful for the leadership of local community foundations like CFSOS, who have been at the forefront of local response efforts since the pandemic was declared. Thanks to the Government of Canada’s contribution, our network will be able to unlock even more local impact for organizations serving vulnerable groups, helping us set the stage for more inclusive, resilient and sustainable communities.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Westbank Chief, Kelowna Mayor to shave heads after a successful fundraiser
Next story
Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry among recipients of phones for vulnerable women

Just Posted

Throwback Thursday: Josh Gorges captains Rockets to 2004 Memorial Cup Championship

In 245 games with the Rockets, Gorges registered 33 goals, 119 assists for a combined 152 points.

Kelowna council to look at closing Bernard Avenue to pedestrian-only traffic

Mayor Colin Basran made the announcement regarding the city’s reopening process on Thursday

Special weather statement: Snow to hit Okanagan connector from Merritt to Kelowna

A weather system over southern BC will bring showers to the region today and Friday

UBCO collaboration helps frontline workers see clearly during long hours at work

Fogged up protective face shields were proving to be problematic

Westbank Chief, Kelowna Mayor to shave heads after a successful fundraiser

Mayor Basran and Chief Dickinson both raised over $10,000 dollars for the Haircuts for Healthcare campaign

City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

Eby noted liquor stores have seen a ‘dramatic increase’ in sales during the pandemic

Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Charges were initially stayed against Jamie Bacon in 2017 for reasons unknown to the public

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Creator of stolen ram’s head sculpture in Penticton pleas for its return

This is the first piece of public art that has been stolen from Lars Baggenstos

COVID-19: North Okanagan gym needs volunteers in order to reopen

Gyms have been told they need staff members to monitor for compliance with COVID-19 safety measures

Summerland Ogopogo Bathtub Race cancelled

COVID-19 restrictions lead to decision to pull plug on summer fundraiser

B.C. transit agencies encourage face masks, step up sanitizing as Phase Two begins

TransLink, BC Transit will both begin to collect fares again on June 1

Is it time to ground the Snowbirds?

As a group, they are an iconic Canadian symbol that rivals the… Continue reading

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

Most Read