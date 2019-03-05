Community Foundation hoping to grow small fund

Organizer wants Summerland fund to expand from $18,601 to $5 million

There is a fund in place specifically for needs in Summerland, but at present the Summerland Fund does not have a lot of money.

Kim English, regional development officer with the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, said the Summerland Fund has a value of $18,601 at present.

Since money given from the fund comes from interest, the amount it could distribute is small.

In 2018, the Summerland Fund provided $917 for use within Summerland.

“People don’t know that the fund exists,” she said.

RELATED: Summerland benefits from Neighbourhood Small Grant funding

RELATED: South Okanagan Community Foundation distributes $46,000 in bursaries

But English believes the fund has the potential to build.

“I would like to grow it to $5 million in less than 10 years,” she said. “It has amazing potential to grow.”

She added that other small communities have managed to establish sizeable funds for community work.

“Now, as people are learning about them, these funds are growing,” she said.

Information about the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is available online at cfso.net.

Previous story
West Kelowna fire fighter honored during memorial
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Snow is expected to return

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Snow is expected to return

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and one city is getting a dust warning.

West Kelowna fire fighter honored during memorial

A West Kelowna fire fighter was among 15 professionals honoured

Kelowna council changes tack, supports growth strategy with more suburban feel

“I personally will take some of the responsibility for tension created in our community.”

Kelowna entrepreneur goes beyond the physical realm

Wildflower Healing Arts offers Kelowna a unique experience at events

Rockets partner up to promote organ donation

The second season of WHL Suits Up with Don Cherry to Promote Organ Donation takes place Saturday

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Young Shuswap taxidermist honours animals with artistry

Chase resident Ivory Burke found her calling for taxidermy at age 10

Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Dallas Smith, Dean Brody tour to stop in Penticton

Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone Tour to stop at SOEC

Search continues for suspect after officers hit by car in Burnaby

The car has been recovered, but a search for the driver continues

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday

When the Okanagan moved at a slower pace

A lot has changed in downtown Summerland since 1915

Building up in smoke in Summerland

Portion of Victoria Road South closed as emergency workers are on the scene

Could Vancouver’s 4/20 gathering be held at the PNE?

Public consultation held about relocating from Sunset Beach

Most Read