Community effort of buckets and extinguishers stops spread of Kelowna bush blaze

Local businesses banded together to extinguish a fire onKirschner Avenue

A fire that sparked on Kirschner Avenue was snuffed out before it spread thanks to a “great community effort.”

Ashley Robson, an employee with Diamond H Tack ran out to help when she heard a fire had been started in front of the store.

Approximately 20 people from surrounding businesses worked together using fire extinguishers and buckets of water to extinguish the blaze.

Robson used Diamond H Tack’s fire extinguisher to battle the blaze until firefighters arrived.

The neighbouring Fairfield Vet Clinic also jumped to help.

“A woman came into Fairfield, yelling she needed an extinguisher because a bush was on fire,” said a receptionist at Fairfield Animal Hospital. “She ran outside and we followed and saw a bush on fire. It was a huge light up and it was near a vehicle, which was concerning.”

A Capital News reporter on the scene confirms that the bush fire has now been extinguished.

A group of people stopped the man allegedly responsible for starting the blaze. They have surrounded the man, who is sitting on the sidewalk, and are currently waiting for RCMP to arrive.

More to come.

Community effort of buckets and extinguishers stops spread of Kelowna bush blaze

