Community backlash over Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Several black community groups have stated they don’t support the Black Lives Matter rally scheduled for noon on June 5.

The rally was co-organized by two Kelowna residents Paige Harrison and Kermisha Pereira, to support black communities in the U.S., as well as giving residents a chance to share their experiences of discrimination.

As a black woman, Pereira said she regularly experiences racial discrimination while doing what would be considered normal things.

“When I go into stores, I get followed around even when I don’t look suspicious or anything like that. People, whenever they want to have an argument with me, will always end up using a racial slur as a way to hurt me,” she said.

Harrison said she has different experiences as a half-black woman but still hears foul language about her race.

However, some black community groups released statements on social media stating they don’t support the rally because they don’t amplify black, Indigenous and minority voices.

Hearth, an association of black and Indigenous women, posted they didn’t support the rally because “it was founded without the consultation, consent, or leadership of the larger black community in the Okanagan and also the First Nations who govern these territories.”

“By firsthand experiences, we know that black and Indigenous peoples were added as an afterthought in organizing this event and those people were later told to leave after expressing their concerns,” Hearth’s statement continued. The organization asked its followers and members not to attend the rally.

“We believe it caters to the settler consumption of black trauma, depicted in the sale of cupcakes decorated without consent of the faces of black Americans who have been murdered.”

Hearth added they are now organizing sustainable community resources to help people of colour thrive.

Co-organizer Harrison said their goal is to create unity, not division.

Hearth as well as the rally’s organizers have been contacted for more comment.

More information will be provided as details become available.

