Multiple vehicles in ditch along closed Commonage Road: Vernon Fire

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

As of 10:15 a.m., Vernon RCMP confirmed Commonage Road has reopened to two-way traffic.

ORIGINAL:

A multi-vehicle collision has led RCMP to close a portion of Commonage Road Tuesday morning.

The road is closed between Predator Ridge Drive and Bailey Road.

“Vernon Fire Rescue has also reported that multiple vehicles have left the road and are in the ditch along Commonage Road,” said City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier. “All motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

Fire responded to reports of a vehicle over an embankment north of Predator Ridge on Commonage Road around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Motorists are asked to slow down, give extra room between vehicles and drive to winter conditions following Monday’s snowfall, Poirier said.

“City crews have the full fleet of snow-clearing equipment and staff responding across the city, clearing and sanding roads on a priority basis.”

