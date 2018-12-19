Commercial semi catches fire on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The highway is open to alternating traffic in the area

A semi trailer caught fire on the Trans Canada highway last night. The highway is open to alternating traffic this morning. (Submitted)

Yesterday evening a commercial semi caught on fire near Albert Canyon, 32 km east of Revelstoke on Highway 1.

When the Revelstoke RCMP arrived on the scene the semi and trailer, carrying parcels, was fully engulfed in flames and obstructing both lanes of the highway.

According to the news release from the RCMP the driver, from Alberta, had only minor injuries. Though the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, the driver reported seeing sparks coming from under the dash, jumping out of the semi and watching it come to a stop in the westbound ditch.

The vehicle, trailer and contents were completely destroyed by the fire.

Drivers should expect delays as this portion of the highway is currently alternating traffic. The vehicle will be removed at a later date when it can be done as safely as possible.