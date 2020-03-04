Elara Isagawa, and her father Nico, at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. (Contributed)

Comedy fundraiser organized for Kelowna 2-year-old fighting cancer

Innov8 Digital Solutions’ Comedy for a Cause will support Elara Isagawa March 6

Local Kelowna businesses are coming together for a local two-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer last Christmas.

The fundraiser, Comedy for a Cause, is presented by Kelowna’s InnoV8 Digital Solutions in partnership with Dakodas Comedy Lounge to support Elara Isagawa as she receives treatments with her family at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“Elara is currently undergoing round three of chemotherapy treatment and is fighting as hard as she can with her family by her side. That brings financial hardship” said of Innov8’s Katia Brosseau.

“We want to show our love and support for this amazing family.”

READ MORE: Ladies celebrate their day laughing in North Okanagan

Dakodas’ David Kopp will headline a trio of local comedy to fill the fundraiser with laughs along side local magician Leif David with his close up magic and illusions.

Tickets are available at EventBrite.ca with all proceeds from the evening being donated to the Isagawa family.

“Laughter is definitely the best medicine,” said Elara’s grandma Candace Chisholm.

“The family has been overwhelmed and is extremely grateful for the community support during this challenging time. It is events like this one that help keep our spirits up while we are here in Vancouver.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Via Rail calling back employees as service resumes to normal schedule
Next story
Canadian troops on alert as novel coronavirus outbreak spreads to Iraq

Just Posted

Comedy fundraiser organized for Kelowna 2-year-old fighting cancer

Innov8 Digital Solutions’ Comedy for a Cause will support Elara Isagawa March 6

Kelowna Christian School senior girls start provincials with 100-25 win

The No. 4 seed Knights continue Thursday morning on trek for 1st banner

District of Lake Country adopts 2020-2024 Financial Plan

Councillors adopted the plan at council meeting on Tuesday night

West Kelowna mayor shares progress with water plant, city growth

Gord Milsom shared the state of the city address with Greater Westside Board of Trade

Accused West Kelowna murderer claimed wife cheated, wanted RCMP to investigate

Officer said Danjou wanted RCMP to check truck containing ‘crucial evidence’ of partner’s infidelity

Telemedicine to help Okanagan residents amid coronavirus outbreak

The online platform allows patients to see doctors from their own homes

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Temperatures in South Okanagan city reach record high

On March 3 temperatures reached record high of 16.1 C, beating previous record set in 2005

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Snow pack remains above normal in Summerland

March 1 readings show 122 per cent of historical averages

Tree crashes into Lumby home

Tuesday night’s storm knocked out power throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap

Employ program wakes up North Okanagan youth to opportunties

Community Futures of North Okanagan now accepting intakes for 16-30 year olds

Most Read