Comedy fundraiser organized for Kelowna 2-year-old fighting cancer

Elara Isagawa, and her father Nico, at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. (Contributed)

Local Kelowna businesses are coming together for a local two-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer last Christmas.

The fundraiser, Comedy for a Cause, is presented by Kelowna’s InnoV8 Digital Solutions in partnership with Dakodas Comedy Lounge to support Elara Isagawa as she receives treatments with her family at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“Elara is currently undergoing round three of chemotherapy treatment and is fighting as hard as she can with her family by her side. That brings financial hardship” said of Innov8’s Katia Brosseau.

“We want to show our love and support for this amazing family.”

Dakodas’ David Kopp will headline a trio of local comedy to fill the fundraiser with laughs along side local magician Leif David with his close up magic and illusions.

Tickets are available at EventBrite.ca with all proceeds from the evening being donated to the Isagawa family.

“Laughter is definitely the best medicine,” said Elara’s grandma Candace Chisholm.

“The family has been overwhelmed and is extremely grateful for the community support during this challenging time. It is events like this one that help keep our spirits up while we are here in Vancouver.”

