James Mullinger will be paying to visit to the Okanagan in April (Photo courtesy of James Mullinger)

Comedian James Mullinger to bring tour to Okanagan in April

Tour dates include Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

More laughs and chuckles will soon be coming to the Okanagan.

Comedian James Mullinger will be visiting Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton in April as part of his upcoming “Embrace Where You Live” tour.

Mullinger has travelled extensively throughout Canada in recent years to perform stand-up comedy shows, including in 2016 and 2018 when his shows quickly sold out at the Harbour Station Arena in Saint John, New Brunswick.

Adding to his resume, Mullinger also produced a biography film about the highs and lows in his own comedy career. The film features iconic actors from Twilight, Downtown Abbey and Notting Hill.

Tour dates include April 15 at the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna, April 16 at the Green Pub in Vernon and April 17 at The Cleland Theatre in Penticton.

For tickets, you can visit the event organizer’s website.

