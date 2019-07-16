Collision with hydro pole cuts power to thousands in the Shuswap

Minor injuries to the driver were reported; power was restored by the following morning

The semi truck collided with a hydro pole near Canoe Forest Products sawmill, cutting off power to 4,300 Sicamous residents for nearly six hours. (Google maps)

A collision between a semi truck and a hydro pole on Highway 1 shut off power to thousands of Shuswap residents.

BC Hydro reports that on Monday, July 15 at 11:55 p.m., power was cut off for 4,300 residents of the Sicamous area. The cause was a semi truck carrying steel pipes colliding with a hydro pole near the Canoe Forest Products sawmill.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department reports only minor injuries were sustained by the driver.

The pipes the truck was carrying spilled onto the highway, causing a road closure which, according to Dive BC’s Twitter account, reopened partially at 1:46 a.m. and was fully open at 7:37 a.m.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 is now clear

East of #SalmonArm after an earlier vehicle incident. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 16, 2019

BC Hydro crews got the power back online at 5:58 a.m.

