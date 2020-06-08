One of the vehicles involved in an afternoon collision at Highway 97 and Banks Road. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Collision slows down traffic at Hwy 97, Banks Road

Southbound traffic is moving slowly

Traffic is slow at the intersection between Highway 97 and Banks Road due to a collision.

The incident occurred at around 4:00 p.m. and according to a Capital News reporter on the scene, seems to have involved two vehicles.

Southbound traffic on Highway 97 is moving but slow, with one lane blocked off.

Currently, police are directing drivers on Banks Road to go through the highway towards downtown Kelowna as Banks is closed off.

B.C. Emergency Health Services and the fire department attended the incident, as well as the RCMP. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

The officer at the scene said the silver car pictured ran a red light.

READ: RCMP seize illicit drugs from Kelowna residence

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Just Posted

Racist comment gets Kelowna-Lake Country political volunteer tossed

Justin Neufeld, a volunteer for the Kelowna-Lake Country B.C. Liberal and federal Conservative riding associations, has been removed

Collision slows down traffic at Hwy 97, Banks Road

Southbound traffic is moving slowly

City of West Kelowna opens registration for summer programming

2020 summer programs have been designed to follow provincial health guidelines

Rotary Club launches annual prize raffle

The raffle’s proceeds go towards funding various projects throughout the Okanagan

GoFundMe organized for cyclist hit by dump truck in Kelowna

Brooke Deschenes was hit around 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, while riding along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases total 29 during the past three days

Dr. Bonnie Henry advises on upcoming tourist travel

Three RCMP officers face assault charges four years after Prince George arrest

All three Mounties are scheduled to appear in court in August

Armed Okanagan man arrested

Heavy police presence, K9 unit, in Spallumcheen Sunday after report of man armed with weapon

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

Suspicious activity near Okanagan playground stopped by alert off-duty cop

A man, known to police, was allegedly snapping photos of Coldstream skate park, playground

‘I do this for my children,’ hundreds gather in Penticton in support of ending racism

Black, Indigenous, Asian, Indian, Metis, Spanish, many spoke of their experiences with racism

Summerland couple wins Lotto Max

Robert Bitte and Leah Schmidt claimed prize of more than $1 million in May 1 draw

RCMP seize illicit drugs from Kelowna residence

The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area

Revelstoke RCMP officer pepper sprayed during traffic stop

The suspect is now in custody

Most Read