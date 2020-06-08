Collision slows down traffic at Hwy 97, Banks Road

One of the vehicles involved in an afternoon collision at Highway 97 and Banks Road. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Traffic is slow at the intersection between Highway 97 and Banks Road due to a collision.

The incident occurred at around 4:00 p.m. and according to a Capital News reporter on the scene, seems to have involved two vehicles.

Southbound traffic on Highway 97 is moving but slow, with one lane blocked off.

Currently, police are directing drivers on Banks Road to go through the highway towards downtown Kelowna as Banks is closed off.

Kelowna crews responding to intersection of Highway 97 and Banks Road for a collision. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/LB5dlKmMOj — michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) June 8, 2020

B.C. Emergency Health Services and the fire department attended the incident, as well as the RCMP. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

The officer at the scene said the silver car pictured ran a red light.

READ: RCMP seize illicit drugs from Kelowna residence

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.