Two vehicles collided and came to a stop in a Vernon yard Thursday, Aug. 12. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

Two vehicles are in a yard after colliding along 15th Street Thursday afternoon (Aug. 12).

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to reports of a multiple vehicle incident involving two vehicles.

They have since left the scene, as of 1:30 p.m., but police remain on scene.

No injuries were reported nor is the collision impeding traffic in any way.

