Traffic is stalled Jan. 5, 2021, on Highway 97A after a multi-vehicle collision closed the highway Wednesday morning. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

2 children reportedly airlifted to Kelowna hospital following Enderby crash

Hwy. 97A remains closed following three-vehicle collision; police ask drivers to avoid the area

Update: 12:47 p.m.

A helicopter transported at least two patients from Highway 97A to Kelowna General Hospital as staff called a “Code Orange” to prepare for a mass-casualty incident.

“KGH called a brief Code Orange at about 11:25 (a.m.) in anticipation of incoming patients from a motor vehicle accident near Enderby,” Interior Health senior communications consultant Karl Hardt said in a statement.

A KGH employee reported a five-year-old and eight-year-old have been admitted to hospital, although this has yet to be confirmed by officials.

The code was called off at 12:30 p.m. after the situation was assessed by site teams and it was determined enough resources were in place to accommodate the patients.

“We would like to thank our critical care and acute teams at KGH for mobilizing so quickly to prepare for these patients and acknowledge the actions of the first responders who supported patients on the scene and en route to the hospital,” Hardt said.

At this time, no fatalities have been reported.

If the incident becomes fatal, RCMP Traffic Services will assume conduct of the situation.

………………

Update: 11:35 a.m.

Police are asking that drivers avoid the area of a crash on Highway 97A near Enderby, following a serious head-on collision Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. Jan. 6 on the highway between Stepney Cross Road and Canyon Road, about one kilometre south of Enderby.

“We are asking the public to avoid the area and to consult DriveBC for when the highway will re-open. said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The crash involved three vehicles. BC Ambulance Service has responded to assist, but police say the status of the vehicle occupants is unknown at this time.

The RCMP remain on scene and are investigating the cause of the incident. North- and southbound traffic is currently being re-routed to Back Enderby Road.

………………

Original:

A vehicle incident south of Enderby has Wednesday traffic stalled as Highway 97A closes in both directions.

A multi-vehicle collision closed both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway near Canyon Road Jan. 6.

Several emergency vehicles are on scene.

It appears as though two vehicles collided sending one over the centre line, a semi-truck is stopped near the scene, it is unknown if it was involved at this time.

Details are scarce at the moment, but DriveBC said an assessment is underway.

Traffic is backed up and motorists are advised to take another route. Back Enderby Road and Canyon Road are open as possible detour routes.

More to come.

Traffic is stalled Jan. 5, 2021, on Highway 97A after a multi-vehicle collision closed the highway Wednesday morning. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
