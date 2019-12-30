Collision closes Highway 97 in Peachland

Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Peachland.
Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Park Avenue and Renfrew Road, in Peachland.
CLOSED – #BCHwy97 is closed in both directions between Park Ave and Renfrew Rd in #PeachlandBC. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. Next update 10:30 PM. More info here: https://t.co/jiHgoG0CiX#Kelowna #WestKelowna #SummerlandBC
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 31, 2019
A witness told the Capital News a pickup truck and a transport truck collided about 8:30 p.m. near Antlers Beach.
BC Ambulance took at least two people to hospital.
*COLLISION* #BCHwy97 btwn #Peachland & #Summerland at Antler Beach. Emergency crews & AIM crews enroute to assess. Please avoid the area at this time. #SlowDown when approaching emergency vehicles. @TranBC_OKS @DriveBC_TOK pic.twitter.com/OmemS85E7g
— AIMRoads (@AimRoads) December 31, 2019
DriveBC is asking motorists to avoid the area between Peachland and Summerland while crews are on scene.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. Interior. Between 20 and 30 cm of snow is expected overnight and into Tuesday morning.
Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
