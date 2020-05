The collision happened around 2:55 p.m.

Crews are responding to a two-vehicle collision at Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road near Lake Country.

The collision occurred around 2:55 p.m.

There is no word on injuries or traffic at this time.

More to come.

READ MORE: Kelowna council to look at closing Bernard Avenue to pedestrian-only traffic

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash