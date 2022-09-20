Colleges to host joint public debate for Kelowna mayoral candidates

And they’re off.

With a handful of candidates vying for the mayor’s chair in Kelowna, All five are invited to have their say at an upcoming public debate co-hosted by Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan.

Set to go down Sept. 27 at Okanagan College’s lecture theatre on K.L.O. Road, CBC Radio host Sarah Penton will play the role of moderator.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming the candidates, students and the community onto our campus, to hear from the individuals running to be the next mayor of Kelowna,” said Dr. Neil Fassina, president of Okanagan College, who added that students will be helping prepare the questions on “topics that matter the most to them and to Kelowna’s future.”

Tom Dyas, Glendon Smedley, Silverado Socrates, David Habib, and incumbent Colin Basran have all thrown their hats in the ring for the mayoral race. According to a release from Okanagan College, they will be asked questions on topics like affordability, truth and reconciliation, and climate change.

UBC Okanagan Principal Dr. Lesley Cormack added that “this event is an opportunity to talk about priorities that matter to our community today, and more importantly to consider what’s most important for Kelowna as we look to the future.”

Admission is free to the public, though space is limited so you are encouraged to secure tickets on the Eventbrite page ‘Kelowna Votes’. Donations will be accepted for the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

Doors open at 7p.m.

