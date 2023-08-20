Collection of garbage and recycling resumes in Central Okanagan

As of Monday, Aug. 21 residential curbside collection of garbage and recycling will resume across the Central Okanagan for residents who are not on evacuation alert or order. Areas under evacuation alert and order will not have curbside collection and yard waste will not be collected at this time anywhere in the region.

Curbside collection was suspended on Aug.18, due to the wildfire burning in and near the Glenmore landfill. The Regional District of the Central Okanagan has been identified so that residential curbside garbage collection can resume. Curbside recycling collection will also continue.

“While a temporary answer is in place, we ask for your continued understanding as delays in the collection may occur,” said Travis Kendell, RDCO manager of engineering services.

Residents should put their carts onto the street on their scheduled days, which can be found at rdco.com/recycle or on the Recycle Coach app, but should return them to their property if waste is not collected by 7 p.m. Residents whose garbage and recycling were missed on Friday, August 18, are asked to bring their carts back to the curb for collection on Aug.21.

At this time, the Glenmore Landfill remains closed, including to all commercial haulers until further notice.

