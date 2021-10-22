Collaborative kitten rescue: Shuswap Paws, Shuswap Veterinary Clinic save the day

Astro and Elroy (pictured) are the healthy cats from which blood was taken to help kittens Damaris, Eos and Theron boost their disease resistance. Astro and Elroy belong to Shuswap Paws volunteer Audrey Torbohm. (Audrey Torbohm photo) Three kittens (from left: Damaris, Eos and Theron) born to a feral mother are in good health thanks to the Shuswap Veterinary Clinic and Shuswap Paws Rescue Society. (Lynda Tyler photo)

Three kittens have been saved thanks to a collaborative effort in the Shuswap.

The Shuswap Paws Rescue Society, a small volunteer-run rescue group, is guardian to a litter of five kittens born to a rescued young feral mother on Sept. 7 and 8.

The kittens were born while the mother was in foster care. Unfortunately, the young mother was unable to care for her offspring and abandoned them immediately.

Kittens receive colostrum from their mother’s milk after birth, which protects them from illness. Since the kittens did not receive milk from their mother, two of them succumbed to illness within the first week of their lives.

The other three kittens — Damaris, Eos and Theron — are now almost seven weeks old, said Lynda Tyler, a board member of the Shuswap Paws Rescue Society. They’ve been taken care of since birth by society members. A few days ago, they were taken to the Shuswap Veterinary Clinic for a special immunity-boosting procedure.

“Dr. Roanne Conover and the team at (the) clinic performed an amazing procedure,” said Tyler. “They took blood from a healthy cat, spun it to get out the plasma, which was then injected into the three kittens.”

The kittens received three injections in a 24-hour period. Tyler said the procedure performed by Dr. Conover will provide the kittens with the immunity they need to survive and thrive.

Tyler wanted to thank the Shuswap Veterinary Clinic and the ongoing support of people who donate and volunteer for Shuswap Paws. She also wanted to remind the community of the importance of spaying and neutering their cats.

Those looking to donate to or learn more about the Shuswap Paws Rescue Society can email shuswappaws@gmail.com or check out their Facebook page. The society accepts recyclable drink containers as a form of donation, and a volunteer can pick them up from the donor’s house.

Tyler said it’s been a tough year for the society, with many animals needing medical procedures. The society’s outstanding balance at the vet clinic is $8,000, and Tyler said any donation, big or small, helps.

Damaris, Eos and Theron will all be available for adoption, but not for about another six weeks.

Their mother, who was first found in a barn in Armstrong, is now spayed. She has caregivers to look after her, and is living on a property with a barn.

