École Dorothea Walker Elementary School in Kelowna. (File photo)

École Dorothea Walker school murals capture post-pandemic optimism

Teachers and students come together in creating wall panel murals

The marriage of art and inspirational words helped create a healing journey for students and staff at École Dorothea Walker Elementary this spring.

School principal Susan Bergen said the mural panel project was inspired by the school approaching the end of the tunnel of a difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic public health restrictions and regulations.

“As excited and hopeful as we are now, we also see how people are tired and are feeling the effects of isolation they are required to work within,” Bergen told Central Okanagan trustees in a Zoom presentation at the board of education meeting on Wednesday (May 12).

“We needed something to help bring our school community together and remind ourselves of the importance of who we are in the community.”

That inspiration came in the form of La vie en turquoise –‘our journey of reflection and hope.’

Bergen said the objective was to reflect on the learning challenges of this school year, and what students feel is important to them individually.

READ MORE: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools

“We wanted to do that in a positive, hopeful, optimistic way that was beautiful, which is the purpose of art,” Bergen said.

The murals were worked on by the collaborative effort of students and staff during April and now hang on a wall in a school hallway, with the process of developing and completing them both captured on video and in a book.

“This project has been an inspiration for students because it reflects what is important to them,” Bergen added.

“It has been a great project and something we all needed at the time, believe me.”

Bergen noted students were asked to contribute a word of inspiration for the murals, something she noted that Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal is a strong advocate behind.

Kaardal noted he has talked with school principals about how their schools can engage in projects that frame the pandemic experience looking ahead when students hopefully return to normal classroom conditions come next September.

“We talk about that within four words – reflect, reconnect, recover and renew – and the Dorothea Walker project is an example that meets all four of those word objectives,” Kaardal said.

“As we hopefully move forward this fall…it can be a super powerful message.”

Previous story
‘This is a life saving tool’: App helps paramedics find capsized canoeists near Revelstoke
Next story
VIDEO: Parade of ducklings stalls Glenmore traffic

Just Posted

Contributor Bob Lampert spots this quail family in Sequin on June 22. Photo by Bob Lampert
Taylor: Exploring evolutionary advantages

Lake Country columnist Jim Taylor examines power and vulnerability

Susan Larsen, who still lives on her own, celebrates her 100th birthday on May 16, 2021. (Contributed)
99-year-old Vernon woman eagerly awaiting second COVID-19 vaccine

Susan Larsen celebrates her 100th birthday May 16

École Dorothea Walker Elementary School in Kelowna. (File photo)
École Dorothea Walker school murals capture post-pandemic optimism

Teachers and students come together in creating wall panel murals

Quinn, left, and Adrian Van de Mosselaer are going through UBCO’s nursing program together after Quinn encouraged his brother to go back to school. (UBC Okanagan/Contributed)
UBC Okanagan student transitions from professional hockey to nursing

Adrian Van de Mosselaer credits his younger brother for the push to get him back to learning

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
One death, 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 484 active cases of the virus in the region currently

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

(Glenmore Neighbours/Facebook)
VIDEO: Parade of ducklings stalls Glenmore traffic

Duck and ducklings trek across Glenmore, guided to pond by residents

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon’s Tanya Wick, human resources VP at Tolko Industries Ltd., has been named the 2021 HR Professional of the Year by the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of British Columbia and Yukon. (CPHR BC & Yukon photo)
Okanagan resident gets top provincial award for HR excellence

Tolko’s Tanya Wick has earned the title of 2021 HR Professional of the Year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Housing minister David Eby. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Eby jabs back against Penticton mayor’s ad urging BC Premier to intervene in shelter dispute

Eby writes that Penticton’s ‘serious’ social issues won’t improve under leadership of the mayor

What3words was first created in the U.K. in 2013 and is credited to saving the lives of outdoor enthusiasts around the world. (Contributed)
‘This is a life saving tool’: App helps paramedics find capsized canoeists near Revelstoke

What3words pinpoints the person’s phone location to a three-meter range

Two men broke into Penticton Toyota early morning Wednesday May 12, 2021 and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment before making off in a brand new Toyota Tacoma. The incident was caught on the company’s security cameras. (Contributed)
VIDEO: ‘No shame’ thieves break into South Okanagan car dealership, make off with new truck

The brazen theft was caught by security cameras

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate creeps up again, 600 new cases Wednesday

One more death, 423 people in hospital with virus

Most Read