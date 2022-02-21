Coldstream woman scores $92K Oympic prize

Supporting Team Canada has paid off big for a local lady.

A Coldstream woman has been named the winner of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games 50/50 jackpot in British Columbia.

Winning ticket #101745582 takes home $92,660. The ticket is listed as Stacey D, of Coldstream.

“With the conclusion of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, we are so proud of the amazing athletes of Team Canada and all their accomplishments,” Team Canada Foundation said in the announcement. “We hope you’ve been able to witness some of these moments that propelled Canada to fourth in the overall medal count, with 26 medals (four gold, eight silver, 14 bronze).”

A jackpot of $185,320 in British Columbia was collected from the 50/50.

“Please check your tickets to see if you’re the lucky winner!”

