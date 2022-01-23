Coldstream staff look to address light pollution

Staff are recommending bylaw amendments following complaint from the public

The District of Coldstream will look to address light pollution at its next council meeting Monday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Pixabay photo)

The District of Coldstream is looking to block out light pollution in the community.

According to a memo to council, a public complaint to the district prompted staff to look into regulating excessive or nuisance lighting.

Staff recommend that an amendment to the district’s unsightly premises bylaw be read a first, second and third time at the next council meeting on Jan. 24, along with amendments to other bylaws.

“Residential lighting regulation is a challenge in B.C., with several municipalities struggling on how to deal with it,” the memo reads.

Staff have prepared wording in a zoning bylaw amendment to restrict nuisance lighting on future builds. The amendment would require lighting for any development to be arranged so that no direct rays of light are directed at any adjacent lots, streets or walkways of interfere with traffic control devices. Flashing or blinking exterior lighting would be prohibited as well as exterior neon lighting in residential zones.

Staff will be directed to schedule a public hearing for zoning amendment bylaw No. 1796.

Brendan Shykora

