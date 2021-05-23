Highway 6 and Park Lane, Coldstream. The intersection will be closed for six and a half hours Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Google Maps)

Coldstream intersection to close for repairs Wednesday

Highway 6 and Park Lane near Lavington will be closed for six and a half hours Wednesday, May 26

The District of Coldstream is giving driver’s a heads up: the Highway 6 and Park Lane intersection will be closed for repairs on Wednesday.

The intersection is towards the east end of Lavington just after the Esso gas station. Crews will be undertaking work to locate related utilities that will be needed for permits related to water main works later this year, the district said Friday (May 22).

Personnel will be on site to detour traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 26. The detour will take drivers along Hill Drive and Springfield Road.

Local residents may also use Petworth Road to access Highway 6.

