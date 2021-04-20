Jasmyn Yakura’s 2004 Chevy Aveo ended up going off Cosens Bay Road Sunday, April 18, with her behind the wheel, and coming to rest down a steep cliff. Yakura suffered only minor injuries. She was helped back to the road by a friend travelling behind her when the car left the road. (Yakura family photo)

Jasmyn Yakura’s 2004 Chevy Aveo ended up going off Cosens Bay Road Sunday, April 18, with her behind the wheel, and coming to rest down a steep cliff. Yakura suffered only minor injuries. She was helped back to the road by a friend travelling behind her when the car left the road. (Yakura family photo)

Coldstream driver credits seatbelt with saving life

Jasmyn Yakura, 17, survived after car went off Cosens Bay Road over a cliff, flipping ‘five or six times or more’

The poppy is a symbol of remembrance.

Coldstream’s Jasmyn Yakura now has a vivid memory of her Poppy, the name she calls her 2004 red Chevy Aveo, which ended up in a Coldstream ravine Sunday, April 18, nearly taking the life of its driver.

Yakura had been at the family cabin on Kalamalka Lake off Cosens Bay Road and was set to return to the district at around 11:30 a.m. when she noticed one of her car’s tires was low. Her plan was to drive to town and pump up the tire.

As she was rounding a corner near a popular hiking trail on Cosens Bay Road, the tire, she said, “had a mind of its own,” and she had no way of controlling the vehicle.

“All I saw was me heading straight over the cliff,” said Yakura, 17. “I flipped in the air and just kept rolling and flipping. I kept asking myself when is it going to stop, and when am I going to die.

“Then suddenly it stopped and I unbuckled my seatbelt immediately and tried to crawl out.”

Yakura’s brother’s roommate, a man named Eric, was driving behind her and saw everything happen in front of him.

“He came down without a minute of doubt and got me up (the embankment),” said Yakura. “My family and I thank him beyond words. He basically saved me.”

Yakura said hikers saw the crash from above and came running. She did not get any names of people who helped her as Eric rushed her to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“If you’re reading this, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Yakura.

“The nurses at the hospital were angels and the best group I could possibly have, they made me so comfortable and cared for me a lot. I just want to say thank you to everyone that was there, deep from my heart.”

Yakura suffered no broken bones in the incident, just lots of bruising. She said Monday she was “extremely sore,” with internal bleeding in her ankle, requiring the use of crutches.

“I’m alive, and that is the biggest miracle,” said Yakura, who credits wearing a seatbelt with saving her life.

“I could feel it saving me as I was flipping about five or six times or more, that was the last of my worries… As soon as the car stopped, with glass in my eyes I said to myself, ‘how am I alive?’”

Yakura said the last time she checked her speedometer before going over the embankment she was going 40 km/hour. She also said road conditions on the dirt track were sketchy.

“I’ve been going on the roads since I was born, and have been driving myself for about a month or two on them and they are far from being acceptable for anyone new to the road,” she said.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said Monday the incident is under investigation.

READ MORE: One injured after car goes off cliff in Coldstream

READ MORE: Coldstream water works force road closure


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Road blocks to enforce B.C. COVID restrictions on recreational travel out of health authority

Just Posted

Jasmyn Yakura's 2004 Chevy Aveo ended up going off Cosens Bay Road Sunday, April 18, with her behind the wheel, and coming to rest down a steep cliff. Yakura suffered only minor injuries. She was helped back to the road by a friend travelling behind her when the car left the road. (RCMP photo)
Coldstream driver credits seatbelt with saving life

Jasmyn Yakura, 17, survived after car went off Cosens Bay Road over a cliff, flipping ‘five or six times or more’

The Vernon Curling Club has been selected to host the 2022 B.C. Mixed Doubles championships Feb. 9-13, and will also the 2022 B.C. Winter Games curling competitions Feb. 24-27. (Morning Star - file photo)
Local club will host B.C. Mixed Doubles and B.C. Winter Games curling in February 2022

The Vernon Curling Club is among the host sites for Curl B.C.’s… Continue reading

The Regional District of North Okanagan prepared to fine individuals $100 if caught verbally abusing landfill staff amid COVID-19. (RDNO Website)
Limit North Okanagan landfill visits to essential trips: RDNO

Regional district reminds patrons to be respectful of staff amid high-traffic pandemic times

People are shown at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 18, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
211 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

Currently, there are 875 active cases of the virus in the region

Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter team was asked to be on standby to rescue a missing hiker in Naramata. (Air Rescue One/VSAR photo)
Lost hiker rescued in Okanagan Mountain Park

COSAR, PENSAR, and VSAR worked together to rescue a hiker in Okanagan Mountain Park

In this image from NASA, NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity lands on the surface of Mars Monday, April 19, 2021. The little 4-pound helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin Martian air Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. (NASA via AP)
VIDEO: NASA’s Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

The $85 million helicopter demo was considered high risk, yet high reward

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A strange odour at a West Kelowna apartment building prompted the evacuation of 150 residents on Sunday morning, April 18. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
‘Do not occupy’ order lifted, residents of West Kelowna apartment allowed to return home

The building was evacuated early Sunday morning due to a strange smell

Families of two of three workers killed in a train derailment near Field, B.C., in 2019 have filed lawsuits accusing Canadian Pacific of gross negligence. The derailment sent 99 grain cars and two locomotives off the tracks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Families of workers killed in Field train derailment allege negligence in lawsuit

Lawsuits allege the workers weren’t provided a safe work environment

(New Westminster Police)
4 youth arrested after 30-person brawl in New Westminster leaves 1 seriously injured

Police are looking for witnesses who saw the incident take place

South Surrey’s Paul Cottrell, who works with the DFO, tows a grey whale out of Semiahmoo Bay Sunday. (Contributed photo)
Dead whale floating near White Rock towed to shore for necropsy

Animal has been dead since at least April 15

courts
Penticton man guilty of assaulting young boys

Bryan Lamb was found guilty of two counts of assault

Abandoned Rail Brewing Company, located at 1220 Davenport Ave. on the KVR trail, has applied to the City of Penticton for a manufacturing facility and lounge endorsement. The city will review the application in their April 20, 2021 council meeting. (City of Penticton photo)
A new brewery could be coming to the KVR trail in the South Okanagan

The patio would seat up to 113 just 10 feet from the trail

Most Read