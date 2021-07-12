Coldstream boat launches closed for firefighting efforts

The Kinloch and Kalavista boat launches until further notice

B.C. Wildfire Service helicopters battling the Becker Lake Fire near Vernon have been having problems with watercraft interfering with their ability to draw water from the north end of Kalalmalka Lake. (Wayne Emde photo)

B.C. Wildfire Service helicopters battling the Becker Lake Fire near Vernon have been having problems with watercraft interfering with their ability to draw water from the north end of Kalalmalka Lake. (Wayne Emde photo)

Two Coldstream boat launches will be closed for the time being as firefighting efforts continue.

The District of Coldstream said the Kinloch and Kalavista boat launches will be closed until further notice due to ongoing wildfire in the area.

“These closures are to ensure the ssafe3ty of emergency personnel and the public, as waterbombers need clear access to the lake to support their firefighting efforts,” the district said in a statement.

“Please remember, it is important that everyone adhere to the directives given by the authorities throughout this emergency to ensure their safety and the safety of emergency personnel.”

The announcement comes after air support had to be grounded due to drones flying in the area over the weekend, as well as boaters preventing tankers from accessing Kalamalka Lake to reload.

READ MORE: Wildfire crews, RCMP warn watercraft users to avoid north end of Coldstream lake

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Expect smoky skies and high heat in Okanagan-Shuswap
Next story
Tk’emlúps to release new findings on unmarked graves at former B.C. residential school

Just Posted

Enhancing and decommissioning trails is one aspect of a $3 million 10-year management plan for Mission Creek Regional Park. (Capital News file)
Mission Creek park enhancement plan to cost $3 million

Mission Road in Vernon will be closed for repairs starting at 8 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021. The work to repair a irrigation water main break is expected to last six to eight hours and the road will reopen Sunday morning. (File photo)
Three-day road closure for Vernon avenue

Morning Star reporter Jennifer Smith gave blood for her first time at the beginning of the pandemic, and is urging others to join her in giving life and saving lives. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Blood donors needed in Vernon, Armstrong, everywhere

The sixth Lumby Butter Tart Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Oval Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Baked, beautiful butter tarts event returns to Lumby