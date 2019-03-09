Cold weather delays Lake Country kangaroo farm’s opening

The Kangaroo Creek Farm will open later for the first time since its inception

For the first time since it opened for business seven years ago, the Kangaroo Creek Farm will not open on time due to snowy conditions.

Owner Caroline MacPherson said with the amount of snow and ice left on the ground, she’s concerned about visitors slipping and falling.

“In the past, if the weather was unpleasant, we’d move (the bigger events and animals) into the greenhouse, but it’s amazing how every year it keeps (attracting more and more visitors,)” she said.

Since the farm keeps a log of weather patterns for the animals, MacPherson said they’ve noticed a change in temperatures over the past few years.

While most of the species of kangaroo have winter coats, they spend a majority of their time indoors during the cold winter months, she said.

The red kangaroo, the largest species of kangaroo, also doesn’t fare well in cold conditions, and the animals dislike standing for long periods of time in the snow, MacPherson said.

The farm’s financials will also take a hit since it has been closed since Thanksgiving.

“Our expenses don’t stop,” she said.

Normally, the farm opens for spring break, March 15, but with the hazardous conditions, it will start its season Saturday, March 23.

The kangaroo farm has more than 50 kangaroos, goats, pigs, sugar gliders, capybaras and more.

The farm is looking to move to a new location near Kelowna’s airport in 2020.

