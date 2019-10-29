It’s beginning to feel a lot like winter with temperatures well below zero this week. (File photo)

Cold temperatures break 1935 record in Kelowna and Penticton

Kelowna and Penticton dropped to a low of -8 C overnight, breaking records dating back to the 30s

An arctic cold-front shattered temperature records in Kelowna and Penticton overnight on Monday.

Temperatures plummeted to a record low of -8 Celcius in Kelowna and -8.7 C in Penticton beating the previous record set in 1935 and 1991, respectively, according to Environment Canada.

“Kelowna and Penticton are looking like record lows,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Doug Lundquist.

“The records are set at -7.2 in Kelowna in 1935 and -7.5 in Penticton in 1991.”

According to Lundqvist, the temperature is expected to gradually warm up throughout the week, with a high of 1 C today and a high of 5 and low of -4 on Halloween night.

