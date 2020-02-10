Paramjit and his brother, Narindar Singh Bogarh are accused of murdering Paramjit’s spouse, Saminder Kaur Bogarh on New Year’s Eve in 1986. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Cold case Vernon murder back in Kelowna courts

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s trial begins on March 2 and is expected to take up to eight weeks

A cold-case Vernon murder dating back to 1986 continues to wind its way through Kelowna courts.

A 10-day voir dire, a trial to determine the validity of evidence, began on Monday for Paramjit Singh Bogarh.

Paramjit and his brother, Narindar Singh Bogarh, are accused of murdering Paramjit’s spouse, Saminder Kaur Bogarh on New Year’s Eve in 1986.

The two are facing charges for first-degree murder and conspiring to commit murder.

While Paramjit was extradited from the United States in May 2018 and subsequently arrested, authorities are still pursuing Narindar’s extradition to Canada. He is believed to be in India.

The details discussed in the voir dire are under a publication ban until the trial begins on March 2. The trial is scheduled for eight weeks, throughout March and April.

In April 2019, Bogarh elected his trial to be by judge alone in Kelowna Supreme Court.

READ MORE: Okanagan man accused of killing wife in 1986 to go to trial in 2020

READ MORE: First-degree murder charge laid in Vernon cold case

