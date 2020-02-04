Coalmont Road remains closed north of Tulameen after flood waters deposited debris on a bridge between Brookmere Road and Manning Station.

According to Tulameen fire chief Jody Woodward crews have been working to clear the bridge with heavy equipment.

Drive BC is reporting there is no estimated time for the road do reopen, however they will update the situation Wednesday.

Woodword said the road is frequently used as a “back way” for travellers from the coast to get to Tulameen from Highway 5A.

Traffic is being detoured from the highway through Princeton.

Tulameen B.C. isolated for days after snow storm

