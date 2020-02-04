Coalmont Road remains closed north of Tulameen

Coalmont Road remains closed north of Tulameen after flood waters deposited debris on a bridge between Brookmere Road and Manning Station.

According to Tulameen fire chief Jody Woodward crews have been working to clear the bridge with heavy equipment.

Drive BC is reporting there is no estimated time for the road do reopen, however they will update the situation Wednesday.

Woodword said the road is frequently used as a “back way” for travellers from the coast to get to Tulameen from Highway 5A.

Traffic is being detoured from the highway through Princeton.

Tulameen B.C. isolated for days after snow storm

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says
Next story
Black bear sighted in South Okanagan

Just Posted

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

Winter weather wreaking havoc on Old Vernon Road

Two vehicles in ditch, truck stuck in the middle of the road due to icy conditions

Best Western Kelowna partners with Wicked Wine Tours to offer unique tour package

Packages are available all year-round and can be booked by contacting Best Western Kelowna

Rural Kelowna distillery, Forbidden Spirits, seeking expansion

Plans show a 34-person lounge and 68-person patio and an extension of the existing business hours

Three Surrey men charged with 15 crimes connected to Kelowna drug seizure

Cell phones, about $177,000, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms were seized

Snow blankets Kelowna

Between 2 and 4 cm of white stuff to fall across the Okanagan on Tuesday

Coalmont Road remains closed north of Tulameen

Coalmont Road remains closed north of Tulameen after flood waters deposited debris… Continue reading

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

HERGOTT: Making a citizen’s arrest

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Okanagan designer looking to hire two-spirited models for New York fashion show

Jill Setah is looking for two-spirited models

Hedge fire at Salmon Arm town homes deemed suspicious

Incident serves as opportunity to remind property owners to be FireSmart

Man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting to stand trial by judge alone

Murder and aggravated assault trial set for three days beginning July 21

Hollywood movie in North Okanagan to star 2 ‘well-known’ actors

Two ‘well-known’ actors cast in flick seeking Village of Lumby as backdrop

Most Read