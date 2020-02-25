Coaches take on players to honour Vernon volleyball player

Vernon Sky Club hosting event with proceeds to the Emily Dahl Foundation

Vernon’s Emily Dahl was a popular member of the Vernon Sky Vollleyball Club who took her own life in 2019. The annual Sky Coaches vs Players match in Emily’s honour and memory goes Friday, Feb. 28, at Kalamalka Secondary School. (Photo submitted)

Coaches will take on players in a fun volleyball game to remember a fallen teammate.

The Emily Dahl Foundation has announced that Vernon’s Sky Volleyball Club will be running its annual Players vs Coaches Challenge on Friday, Feb. 28, at Kalamalka Secondary in Coldstream. Doors Open at 6:30 p.m.

The event is held in memory of Emily Dahl, a former Sky player who died in 2019.

The foundation encourages everyone to come out and support this fun event. Donations will be accepted toward the Emily Dahl Foundation.

READ MORE: Vernon girl’s suicide prompts happiness lecture

“This highlights one of the goals of Sky Volleyball club: Stated simply one of the goals of the Sky Nation is happiness,” said Emily’s father, Sherman Dahl. “It is worthwhile to discuss happiness in the context of competitive sport and business in general.

“Happiness and mindfulness have become popular topics among leaders of most competitive parts of our lives including sport and business. Several key executives have spoken publicly in recent months about how it helps them improve the bottom line of business or the “win” in competitive sport.”

The Emily Dahl Foundation is a proud supporter of Sky Volleyball and will continue to work alongside the club by bringing the message of true mindfulness and happiness as a key objective for all young athletes, parents and coaches.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Volleyball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Die!’: Vernon councillor mailed death threat
Next story
Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer

Just Posted

Construction for new $6.6 million Lake Country Firehall to start this summer

District councillors voted to approve funding for project back in 2018

Racist incidents on the rise in the Okanagan as coronavirus spreads

UBCO professor not surprised by recent incidents

Kelowna man charged after naked driver leads RCMP on hit-and-run spree

A Kelowna man has been charged with numerous offences

BREAKING: Surrey man pleads guilty on first day of West Kelowna murder trial

Tejwant Danjou is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu

Kelowna karate athletes bring home gold at 2020 BC Winter Games

Eight Kelowna-based athletes won gold medals last week

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The family was travelling from Southern Alberta

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

‘Die!’: Vernon councillor mailed death threat

This story contains information that might be sensitive to some readers

Coaches take on players to honour Vernon volleyball player

Vernon Sky Club hosting event with proceeds to the Emily Dahl Foundation

Vernon golf course sinks construction of new clubhouse

Owners at The Rise are in a dispute with City of Vernon over tax assessment

Hidden message connects Castlegar homeowners decades apart

The Rodgers family was surprised when a message fell out of the walls as they were renovating

Most Read