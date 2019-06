The flood-related repairs are expected to take approximately one week

CNR Wharf on West Kelowna’s waterfront will be closed for repairs beginning June 11.

High water levels and wave action during last year’s floods led to erosion under the CNR Wharf.

The nearby Gellatly boat launch is also still under repair.

The wharf is expected to re-open in approximately one week.

Michael Rodriguez