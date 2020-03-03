CN Railway. (The Canadian Press files)

CN employees heading back to work after temporary layoffs as blockades wind down

Anti-pipeline blockades sidelined more than 1,400 freight and passenger trains

Canadian National Railway Co. has started to call back most of the 450 workers temporarily laid off last month, when blockades brought the company’s eastern network to a near standstill.

The blockades sidelined more than 1,400 freight and passenger trains and, according to analyst estimates, cost the company scores of millions of dollars.

CN chief executive JJ Ruest says the recovery process will take several weeks as shipments of bulk and consumer products ramp up.

CN shut down its eastern network on Feb. 13, one week into a blockade by Tyendinaga Mohawk protesters that cut a key rail link east of Belleville, Ont.

Provincial police cleared the blockade last week, which was launched in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose a natural gas pipeline slated to pass through their traditional territory in British Columbia.

Hereditary chiefs reached a draft agreement Sunday with senior federal and provincial government ministers centering on rights and title.

READ MORE: Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CN RailCoastal GasLinkPipeline

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fresh Outlook Foundation to host community health summit in Kelowna
Next story
Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Just Posted

Journey Home launches new tool to end homelessness in Kelowna

The society plans to formulate an all-inclusive list of people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna

Rockets lose defenceman for season after shoulder surgury

Sean Comrie has missed the last 12 games and won’t play for the remainder of the year

UBC Okanagan, YMCA team up to tackle prediabetes with prevention program

The partnership looks to bring the evidence-based lifestyle programs to new communities

Fresh Outlook Foundation to host community health summit in Kelowna

The summit is scheduled for Nov. 24 to 26, 2020

Kelowna public to weigh in on ‘Cross House’ heritage designation

The house is reported to have been built about 1909 by Abel Gagnon

Kelowna volunteer wants to comfort, encourage Kelowna’s homeless

George Pierce is a volunteer at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society

Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’

Brinkman Lab team in Burnaby tested the new drug after discovery at University of Cincinnati

VIDEO: Fireworks battle captured on security camera at Salmon Arm car wash

Ongoing suspicious activity prompts business owner to reduce hours

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

Okanagan man arrested after counterfeit cash used in Vernon

35-year-old arrested Monday, March 2 after Vernon RCMP investigation

Nanaimo man found with fentanyl in North Okanagan

Himpfen enters guilty plea to possession for the purpose of trafficking

Provide paid leave after domestic or sexual violence, B.C. told

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Victoria police hand out nearly $17,000 in distracted driving tickets in five hours

Police focus on keeping drivers ‘hands on the wheel and mind on the task’

Statistics Canada says political apathy main reason Canadians didn’t vote in 2019 federal election

More than one third of non-voters (35 per cent) say they are ‘not interested in politics’

Most Read