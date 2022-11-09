(Black Press Media)

(Black Press Media)

CMHA Kelowna’s temporary shelter reaches capacity, only open 2 more nights

The shelter is open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna will keep open its temporary shelter for two more nights.

The shelter opened earlier this week to help those living on the street find a warm bed for a night.

The temporary shelter is only open for four nights, and the organization says with only 20 beds they’ve had to turn people away the last two days.

CEO Mike Gawliuk put out a statement on the shelter.

“At CMHA Kelowna, we meet the mental health needs of our community and while creating the temporary shelter is the humane thing to do, limited staffing capacity and the use of existing program space limits our ability to extend this temporary solution.

“CMHA Kelowna recognizes the complex needs of unhoused individuals, and we strongly advocate for solutions that move beyond temporary winter shelters, to include an array of housing options with necessary and appropriate supports, including clinical supports in the form of social work, nursing, and clinical counsellors. We look forward to working with our non-profit partners, BC Housing, Interior Health, and the City of Kelowna to move beyond reactionary measures and build real and tenable solutions to the issue of homelessness, and those that are unhoused in our community.”

The shelter is open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

READ MORE: Health funding talks end with no agreement as feds walk away, blaming premiers

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HomelessKelownaWinter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Highway 8 reopens after being closed for 361 days due to flooding

Just Posted

(Black Press Media)
CMHA Kelowna’s temporary shelter reaches capacity, only open 2 more nights

Penticton Regional Hospital (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreaks at Penticton Regional Hospital, Kelowna and Summerland care homes

Kamloops RCMP arrested a Kelowna man with a Canada-wide warrant on Monday, Nov. 7 (Black Press Media files)
Kelowna man with Canada-wide warrant arrested in Kamloops after stealing security vehicle

(File)
Kitty cat cafe hopes to have Kelowna cuddling up with a coffee