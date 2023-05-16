Closures coming ahead of Knox Mountain Hill Climb in Kelowna

A participant from the 2016 edition of the Knox Mountain Hill Climb in Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)

With the Knox Mountain Hill Climb taking place this long weekend (May 20-21) there are several closures to be aware of.

The base of Knox Mountain, Crown Lookout and Knox Mountain Drive will be closed to the public other than ticket holders starting on Thursday until Monday.

The Apex Trail will remain accessible to hikers and bikers during this time via the north trailhead entrance.

Knox Mountain Drive will be closed starting Thursday at noon for setup. The park will remain open to visitors until the end of the day Friday, though the following parking restrictions will be in effect:

Main parking area – closed from Friday, May 19 until Monday, May 22;

Poplar Point Drive parking area – closed from Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m. until Monday, May 22 at noon;

North side of Broadway Avenue – parking restrictions are in effect from Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m. until Monday, May 22.

The Knox Mountain Disc Golf Course will be closed to the public for the weekend starting Thursday as event campers arrive.

Knox Mountain Park Dog Park will also be closed for the weekend starting Friday.

Organizers anticipate that the park will be fully accessible to visitors by approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, May 22, though event takedown may still be ongoing.

For more information about the event visit the Knox Mountain Hill Climb website.

