A Chinese flag is illuminated by sunshine in the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday September 22, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Closed meeting on Hill between MPs and Chinese officials planned, then cancelled

An all-party House of Commons committee of elected MPs planned a closed-door meeting with a delegation of Chinese politicians and diplomats on Parliament Hill that was abruptly cancelled today.

An all-party House of Commons committee of elected MPs planned a closed-door meeting with a delegation of Chinese politicians and diplomats but abruptly cancelled it today.

A former Canadian ambassador to China says the meeting was a bad idea in the first place because holding it in-camera meant a lost opportunity for Canada to show Beijing how a democracy really works.

The meeting was cancelled one day after Canada’s new top spy told a business audience that interference by hostile states has now become a greater threat to Canadian national security than terrorism.

The Commons foreign-affairs committee had planned to meet in-camera for one hour on Thursday with Lu Shaye, Beijing’s ambassador to Canada, and four visiting members of the National People’s Congress of China.

The congress is China’s legislature, consisting of nearly 3,000 deputies.

A spokesman for the committee’s Liberal chair said China cancelled the meeting, but he dismissed further questions about why it was initially closed to the public.

Read more: U.S., China trade barbs on tariffs as Trudeau meets with Pacific island leaders

Read more: Trudeau says trade with China an answer to rising populism

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Hydro doing good job managing billions in capital assets, says auditor
Next story
Canada bracing for health, political fallout from North Korean nuke test: memos

Just Posted

Collaborating with First Nations in B.C. to combat climate change

Province, industry, Indigenous people seek new landscape management approach

Lake Country cannabis facility founder considers pulling out of Okanagan

Compass Cannabis may move since it will be unable to sell recreational weed at its current location

UPDATED: Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Kelowna crash

Man flees scene on foot after serious accident

West Kelowna Warriors host 8th annual Christmas hamper night

$1 from ticket sales will go to the hamper project

Water rate increases, a wildfire mitigation grant and more discussed at council

A briefing on what happened at council Tuesday night

VIDEO: B.C. reveals plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2040

Horgan aims to cut fossil fuel use by 20 per cent and boost green energy use by 60 per cent by 2050

Canada bracing for health, political fallout from North Korean nuke test: memos

Internal memos show Canadian officials have been quietly preparing for the fallout from a possible atmospheric nuclear weapons test by North Korea.

Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s dad says trial was unfair

A North Carolina judge is scheduled to hear arguments Dec. 5, the judge will decide whether the arguments warrant an evidentiary hearing that could lead to a new trial for Green.

Closed meeting on Hill between MPs and Chinese officials planned, then cancelled

An all-party House of Commons committee of elected MPs planned a closed-door meeting with a delegation of Chinese politicians and diplomats on Parliament Hill that was abruptly cancelled today.

‘Feed a fed horse’: PETA launches campaign to nix anti-animal language

Bring home the bacon is not appropriate language, the animal welfare advocacy group said in its latest online campaign

Abuse settlements force USA Gymnastics to file for bankruptcy

The organization filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition on Wednesday as it attempts to reach settlements in the dozens of sex-abuse lawsuits it faces.

Canadian boxer stable but critical after traumatic brain injury: Doctor

Stevenson suffered from head trauma when he was knocked out by Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine in the Light Heavyweight WBC championship fight Saturday Dec. 1.

Peak Halifax: Photo of Crosby with Trailer Park Boys in locker room goes viral

Mike Smith, who plays Bubbles on the TV show, said the four were at the Penguins’ game vs. Colorado

BC Hydro doing good job managing billions in capital assets, says auditor

However, audit did not examine $10.7-billion Site C dam, under construction in northeast B.C.

Most Read