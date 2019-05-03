File photo.

Clinic for child safety offered in West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Rescue and BCAA team up for child seat safety session

Child seats are specifically designed to protect children in case of a crash, and the City of West Kelowna is hosting an education clinic.

On May 14, West Kelowna Fire Rescue and BCAA are hosting a free child passenger safety session. Working with parents and caregivers on how to properly install child seats in different types of vehicles.

Weight, height, proportion, and development of children changes as they grow, and car seats are imperative during the different stages.

The clinic will provide advice on choosing the best seat, and will have installation demonstrations.

The clinic is held from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Fire Station #33 in West Kelowna.

An appointment can be booked for more times at 778-797-3200.

