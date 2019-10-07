Climate protesters stage protest near William Bennett Bridge

The protesters were from Extinction Rebellion, the same group that shut down bridges across Canada

Lora Barry (left) and Tracey Rose held placards near William Bennett Bridge to demand action against climate change Monday night. (Paul Clarke)

A small group of protesters gathered near William Bennett Bridge to demand action on climate change Monday night.

The group of three from Extinction Rebellion staged the rally in solitaridy with other members from their organization that shut down bridges across the country earlier in the day, including Burrard Street Bridge in Vancouver.

“The biggest issue at hand is the extinction of animals every day and the possible extinction of people,” said Tracey Rose, one of the protesters at the Kelowna rally.

“We want to bring a voice to this before it’s too late. The scientists say we have 10 years so we’re out here in earnst.”

As a grandmother with 10 grandchildren she said she’s concerned about the future of the planet as climate change takes hold.

“This is the most important thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Extinction Rebellion is an international movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience in an attempt to halt mass extinction and minimise the risk of social collapse.

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division