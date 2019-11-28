Hundreds of activists attended the event today around city hall. (Connor Trembley - Kelowna Capital News)

Climate protesters expected to hold rally in Kelowna tomorrow

A local group says the city must declare a climate emergency

A local environmental group is calling on members of the community to join them at a climate strike at city hall tomorrow afternoon.

Extinction Rebellion plans to have a march from city hall into the heart of downtown. After the march, there will be a flash mob as well as a candle-light “die in” just outside city hall.

According to the group, 450 Canadian municipalities have declared a climate emergency and they want the City of Kelowna to do the same, which Mayor Colin Basran has so far refused to do.

In January, Basran said his council would not follow Vancouver’s lead and several other larger international cities that have passed motions declaring a climate emergency.

At the time, he said climate change remains a priority for the city, pointing the city’s climate action plan as well as a review of the city’s official community plan to look at how growth will be managed in the future to address flooding and wildfires.

Tomorrow’s strike will be one of many across the globe. In September, a similar march temporarily shut down a portion of Water Street, as activists laid down on the ground as part of their messaging.

The strike also follows a protest earlier this month, when environmental and animal rights activists chained themselves in front of Interior Savings Credit Union to protest the bank’s sponsorship of RibFest Kelowna.

Extinction Rebellion is calling on the city to “begin tackling the (climate) crisis with the urgency and determination it demands.”

The strike is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

