A protester can be seen in front of a pink-tusked mammoth on display inside the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria. (On2Ottawa/Twitter)

A protester can be seen in front of a pink-tusked mammoth on display inside the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria. (On2Ottawa/Twitter)

Climate protester paints Royal B.C. Museum’s iconic mammoth

On2Ottawa campaign looking to pressure federal government on climate action

Woolly, the iconic mammoth display inside the Royal B.C. Museum, was the backdrop for a climate protester in Victoria on Wednesday.

A video circulating on social media shows a protester making a statement in front of the display on March 1, with pink paint visible on the mammoth.

The group On2Ottawa is taking credit for the statement, stating on Twitter it is the announcement of the On2Ottawa campaign, intended to mobilize Canadians to go to Ottawa to press the federal government to form a citizens’ assembly on the climate crisis.

While the audio was not working in the original post, the video was reposted with a protester identified only as Laura saying the group has given a one- to two-year timeline for the formation of the citizens’ assembly.

Black Press Media has reached out to the museum about the extent of damage as well as the Victoria Police Department to see if any arrests stemmed from vandalism.

ALSO READ: Province cancels controversial $789M Royal B.C. Museum rebuild

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

protest

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton prolific offender gets 45 days for running from police with loaded gun

Just Posted

Gord Milsom. (Black Press file photo)
Culture plan needs more support: West Kelowna mayor

The Explosive Disposal Unit safely neutralized the explosive on Harvey Ave. (Alex Senger/Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP asking for public’s help in explosive device investigation

Area impacted by the crash. (FortisBC)
Power cut to Benvoulin area following early morning crash

West Kelowna councillor Rick de Jong is not in favour of getting rid of default public hearings. (Rick de Jong/Facebook)
West Kelowna councillor warning residents to ‘wake up’ to public hearings