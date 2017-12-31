Clara Forman and her daughters Karina and Yesenia Forman. -Image: Facebook

Clara Forman and daughters remembered during celebration of life

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

More than 100 people gathered in Kelowna Sunday morning to pay their respects to Clara Forman and her two daughters.

The Kelowna mother and her girls, Karina and Yesenia, were honoured by family, friends and many of Clara’s colleagues in a Celebration of Life ceremony at a local hotel.

Clara, Karina and Yesenia, aged 7 and 8, were found dead earlier this month in their Kelowna home, the apparent victims of a triple homicide sometime between Dec. 17 and 19.

A fitness instructor at Good Life Fitness in Kelowna, several of Clara’s coworkers paid tribute to her and her daughters during the ceremony.

Fellow Good Life instructor Vince Cunanan said Clara possessed an infectious and positive personality.

“What I remember the most is Clara is a passionate spirit, always dedicated, always looking out for her teammates,” said Cunanan. “One of the things I’ll miss most about her is her presence, not just in my class, but everyone’s classes.

“And her motivation and just her ability to pick everyone up, through and through.”

The accused, Jacob Forman, remains in police custody and will be back in court Jan. 18, 2018, charged with three counts of second degree murder. He has not entered a plea.

READ ALSO: Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

READ ALSO: Kelowna man charged in triple homicide

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada 150 ends on a cold note for much of the country

Just Posted

Clara Forman and daughters remembered during celebration of life

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

West Kelowna RCMP recognizes volunteer’s contributions

Mina Jean Smith has been a volunteer in West Kelowna and Peachland for 25 years

2017’s Top Stories: Rethink Canada 150

The most memorable stories of the year from the Kelowna Capital News

Push on to save Winfield Hospital Auxiliary

The community is attempting to rally behind a long-running Lake Country organization

New Years polar bear dips set for Central Okanagan

It’s a wintery wonderland for the annual polar bear dips in Kelowna and Peachland Jan. 1

Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

Enderby house gutted by fire

Trinity Valley Road home residents were away when blaze started

Canada 150 ends on a cold note for much of the country

But Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians celebrated warmly

2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now

Warriors drop home-and-home to Trail to finish 2017

West Kelowna falls to Smoke Eaters in BCHL action Friday and Saturday

Vees lose second game to Wild

Disallowed goal cost the Penticton Vees

Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November

Canada clinches first in Group A at world championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship

Most Read