Tina McKay posted this photo of a brush fire in Lumby near Balsam Lane Saturday, Aug. 29. It was the second such fire in that vicinity in less than a week. Cause of the fire has not yet been determined. (Facebook photo)

Civilians, fire crews douse Okanagan village brush fire

Blaze Saturday, Aug. 29, was close to spot where similar fire broke out Sunday, Aug. 23 in Lumby

For the second time in nearly a week, civilians, the Lumby Fire Department and BC Wildfire Services firefighters doused a bush fire in the village’s Cedar Ridge area.

The Lumby department was called to the scene of a bush fire above Balsam Lane, off Cedar Ridge Street, just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

“When we arrived, some civilians were attempting to control the fire,” said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton, who estimated the fire size at about 10 metres by 10 metres.

Access to the fire for firefighters was very restricted but Clayton said a bulldozer and excavator nearby were put into action.

“A road was built to the fire, so it was very handy,” he said.

BC Wildfire Services sent a crew of three on the ground to assist the village fire department and civilians. Air tankers were in place overhead, but Clayton said nothing was dropped as there was enough manpower on the ground to handle the blaze.

“By dark, it was safe to leave the scene overnight,” said Clayton. “We will have one of our crews back on the scene today (Sunday).”

Fire cause determination is still being done with the Ministry of Forests assisting in that capacity.

The Lumby Fire Department was called to a blaze around 4:30 p.m. off Cedar Ridge Road on Sunday, Aug. 23, and when they got to that scene, there was a half-dozen members of the public carrying water up to the fire in pails, which drew Clayton’s praise.

That fire was in the bush, approximately a quarter of a kilometre from the nearest home, on private property, and was about two metres by two metres in size.

In both cases, the Lumby Fire Department was able to use its new bush truck to help combat the fires.

“It helped big time,” said Clayton.

READ MORE: Lumby residents praised for helping to douse fire

READ MORE: Lumby Fire Department upgrades vehicle fleet


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chadwick Boseman’s death leaves saddening mark on rough 2020

Just Posted

QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

As summer ends, bear sightings will become more common. How much do you know about bears?

Cause of Kelowna building fire deemed suspicious

Crews responded to the blaze on Baille Avenue Saturday afternoon

Christie Mountain wildfire still keeping crews on their toes

Part of the fire’s eastern flank has crossed retardant lines, says BC Wildfire Services

Lake Country residents told to prepare for planned water outage

An infrastructure upgrade along Okanagan Centre Rd. W will shut down service for 8 hours Sept. 1

Crews restore crumbling banks at pair of Vernon retirement homes

Erosion issues at Abbeyfield House and Vernon Restholm started in spring 2017

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Latest total from 5,416 test results as virus testing ramps up

Civilians, fire crews douse Okanagan village brush fire

Blaze Saturday, Aug. 29, was close to spot where similar fire broke out Sunday, Aug. 23 in Lumby

Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay apologizes for tweet linking Freeland, Soros

Soros is a frequent bogeyman of conspiracy theories from far-right figures

How would an O’Toole-led Conservative government handle the COVID-19 recovery?

How O’Toole responds to the Liberals’ plans will give a signal about where he intends to take his party’s policy

Toronto Raptors set to restart after emotional few days in NBA bubble

Raptors Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell were among the first to mention a boycott

Lehner makes 32 saves, Vegas blanks Vancouver 3-0 in NHL playoff clash

Golden Knights lead Canucks 2-1 in best-of-seven series

First wedding in Summerland was held in 1904

Harry Dunsdon and Annie Stevens were both from Middlesex, England

Kelowna cabbie accused of sexual assault pleads guilty to lesser offence

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 38, received a conditional discharge on Friday

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Most Read