Kelowna RCMP building on Richter Street (file)

Civil suit brought against Kelowna RCMP officer after ‘abhorrent’ interrogation

The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice

A civil lawsuit has been launched against the Kelowna RCMP officer at the centre of a controversial interrogation of an Indigenous woman who reported a sexual assault in 2012.

The woman, who was 17 at the time, is now suing Cpl. Kenneth Hall, as well as B.C.’s Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of Canada, in a civil suit that the claims the interrogation was “brutal, degrading and dehumanizing.”

She originally went to police in Kelowna to report a sexual assault, but was instead interrogated for more than two hours.

In a video made public in May, Hall can be heard asking the young woman if she was “at all turned on” during the sexual assault she was reporting. The claim contends he breached her constitutional rights.

READ MORE: RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 Kelowna interrogation of sex assault victim

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale called the interrogation techniques shown in the video “abhorrent” while Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett called them “disgusting.”

The woman, not publicly identified because of her age at the time of the incident, is seeking damages, claiming the interrogation caused her serious injuries including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and attempted suicide.

Court documents say she is still affected by the injuries, which led to permanent disability and the loss of past and future income.

The women’s claims have yet to be proven in court.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Hall has not spoken publicly about his actions in 2012 and, according to RCMP, is not available for media interviews.

But RCMP Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan released a statement earlier this month commenting on the interrogation.

“We agree that on the surface this case doesn’t appear to align with public expectations or the current standards and practices in place when addressing sex assault investigations and supporting victims,” said Strachan in her statement.

Previous story
Victoria double murder trial: Blood spatter analyst found no shoe prints on scene
Next story
B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Just Posted

Liberal Party candidate acclaimed for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Mary Ann Murphy will be acclaimed at a celebration tonight

Green Party announces candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Travis Ashley will challenge incumbent Liberal MP in October’s federal election

Online registration to speed up evacuee processing in Okanagan

Central Okanagan district tests province’s streamlined emergency management digital self-registration

Civil suit brought against Kelowna RCMP officer after ‘abhorrent’ interrogation

The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice

Missing Kelowna man found

Albert Henry Johns had been reported missing on June 14 after last being seen May 31

Locked in for love at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Kelowna celebrities get locked in for love at the BC SPCA

’When thunder roars, go indoors’: How to keep safe before lightning strikes

Each year, an estimated 10 deaths and as many as 164 injuries are lightning-related

Doors opened to the new pediatric oncology room at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

After $90,000 dollars was raised children now have a private place for treatment

VIDEO: After 73 years, siblings separated by adoption reunite in B.C

Donna Smith of Abbotsford and Clayton Myers of Williams Lake are glad they met each other

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

Penticton family honours loved one with acts of kindness, free coffee

The family of Kathy Castle want to ensure she is remembered by the community

Okanagan MP tables bill on RCMP Day in Canada

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold throws support behind Vernon-based campaign

Most Read